Maharashtra women enter National hockey semi finals

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Panchkula
PTI |

Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) contributed a goal each to the tally.

Maharashtra entered the semi-finals of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Sunday. Maharashtra blanked Karnataka 5-0 with Akansha Singh (41st, 54th) scoring a brace. Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) contributed a goal each to the tally. 


Jharkhand and Mizoram also entered semis. Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-1  with captain Albela Rani Toppo (4th minute), Rajni Kerketta (41st) and Pramodni Lakra (59th) scoring a goals each. Karishma Yadav (55th) pulled one back for Madhya Pradesh. In the third quarter-final, Mizoram beat Bengal 1-0  with Deepika (50th) scoring the match-winner.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

