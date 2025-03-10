Maharashtra women enter National hockey semi-finals

Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) contributed a goal each to the tally.

Maharashtra entered the semi-finals of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Sunday. Maharashtra blanked Karnataka 5-0 with Akansha Singh (41st, 54th) scoring a brace. Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) contributed a goal each to the tally.

Jharkhand and Mizoram also entered semis. Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-1 with captain Albela Rani Toppo (4th minute), Rajni Kerketta (41st) and Pramodni Lakra (59th) scoring a goals each. Karishma Yadav (55th) pulled one back for Madhya Pradesh. In the third quarter-final, Mizoram beat Bengal 1-0 with Deepika (50th) scoring the match-winner.

