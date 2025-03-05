Breaking News
Dutch legend Taekema to train India’s women drag-flickers

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The camp was attended by Deepika, Manisha Chauhan, Sonam, and Annu, along with a few junior players

Dutch legend Taekema to train India’s women drag-flickers

Taeke Taekema

India have roped in Dutch legend Taeke Taekema to work with the national women’s hockey team dragflickers on a short-term basis till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.


Taekema conducted a seven-day camp from February 10 to 16 ahead of India’s FIH Pro League campaign in Bhubaneswar last month, where the hosts competed against England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain. The camp was attended by Deepika, Manisha Chauhan, Sonam, and Annu, along with a few junior players. The focus of the camp was on honing technical skills and improving drag-flick accuracy.


Deepika executes a drag-flickDeepika executes a drag-flick

Indian women’s team chief coach Harendra Singh said that Taekema will continue to work with the team on a short-term basis till Los Angeles Games. “Taeke is one of the greatest in drag-flicking, and I requested Hockey India to bring him in to help us improve in this area. He has been working with the team on refining technique and ensuring a smoother drag-flicking process. We’ve seen definite progress with Deepika, particularly during the recent Pro League matches,” said Harendra adding that he is looking to develop Deepika and Manisha into world-class flickers.

