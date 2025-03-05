The camp was attended by Deepika, Manisha Chauhan, Sonam, and Annu, along with a few junior players

Taeke Taekema

Listen to this article Dutch legend Taekema to train India’s women drag-flickers x 00:00

India have roped in Dutch legend Taeke Taekema to work with the national women’s hockey team dragflickers on a short-term basis till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taekema conducted a seven-day camp from February 10 to 16 ahead of India’s FIH Pro League campaign in Bhubaneswar last month, where the hosts competed against England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain. The camp was attended by Deepika, Manisha Chauhan, Sonam, and Annu, along with a few junior players. The focus of the camp was on honing technical skills and improving drag-flick accuracy.

Also Read: Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland

Deepika executes a drag-flick

Indian women’s team chief coach Harendra Singh said that Taekema will continue to work with the team on a short-term basis till Los Angeles Games. “Taeke is one of the greatest in drag-flicking, and I requested Hockey India to bring him in to help us improve in this area. He has been working with the team on refining technique and ensuring a smoother drag-flicking process. We’ve seen definite progress with Deepika, particularly during the recent Pro League matches,” said Harendra adding that he is looking to develop Deepika and Manisha into world-class flickers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever