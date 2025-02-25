Breaking News
Indian women shock the Netherlands 4-3

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
In the shootout, Deepika and Mumtaz Khan found the target for India while Marijn Veen was the lone scorer for the Netherlands

Indian women shock the Netherlands 4-3

Deepika (left) celebrates scoring v the Netherlands. Pic/Hockey India

The Indian women’s hockey team on Tuesday stunned reigning Olympic champions Netherlands via shootout after the two sides were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time to finish their home leg of the FIH Pro League on a winning note here.


Pien Sanders (17th minute) and Fay van der Elst (28th) had given the Netherlands a 2-0 lead at half-time, but India made a strong comeback to restore parity through stunning goals from Deepika (35th) and Baljeet Kaur (43rd).


In the shootout, Deepika and Mumtaz Khan found the target for India while Marijn Veen was the lone scorer for the Netherlands. Hockey India immediately announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to every Indian women’s player and Rs 50,000 to every support staff member for this victory.

India men beat England 2-1

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team beat England 2-1 in  their FIH Pro League clash. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh netted both goals for India while England’s  Conor Williamson converted a penalty stroke to pull one back.

