Indian women's hockey team stuns reigning Olympic champions Netherlands in shootout

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Pien Sanders (17th minute) and Fay van der Elst (28th) had given the Netherlands a 2-0 lead at half time but India made a strong comeback to restore parity through stunning goals from Deepika (35th) and Baljeet Kaur (43rd)

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

The Indian women's hockey team on Tuesday stunned reigning Olympic champions Netherlands in the shootout after the two sides were locked 2-2 in regulation time to end their home leg of the FIH Pro League on a winning note here.


Pien Sanders (17th minute) and Fay van der Elst (28th) had given the Netherlands a 2-0 lead at half time but India made a strong comeback to restore parity through stunning goals from Deepika (35th) and Baljeet Kaur (43rd).


In the shootout, Deepika and Mumtaz Khan found the target for India while Marijn Veen was the lone scorer for the Netherlands.

The home team had lost to the same opponents 2-4 in the first leg on Monday.

In the eight matches played in the home leg from February 15, India won three, including Tuesday's, and lost five, including one in the shootout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

