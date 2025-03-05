Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland

Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Prague (Czech Republic)
PTI |

Top

Tied at the top spot with compatriot and friend Aravindh Chithambaram, Praggnanandhaa tried to break the defences of his compatriot but only ended up with a draw. The two are now on 3.5 points each out of a possible five

Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland
x
00:00

With a career-high world ranking of No.8 as per the latest published list, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on American Sam Shankland in the sixth round of the Prague Masters after a rest day on Tuesday.


Also Read: Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail


Tied at the top spot with compatriot and friend Aravindh Chithambaram, Praggnanandhaa tried to break the defences of his compatriot but only ended up with a draw. The two are now on 3.5 points each out of a possible five.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK