Tied at the top spot with compatriot and friend Aravindh Chithambaram, Praggnanandhaa tried to break the defences of his compatriot but only ended up with a draw. The two are now on 3.5 points each out of a possible five

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Praggnanandhaa to face Shankland x 00:00

With a career-high world ranking of No.8 as per the latest published list, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on American Sam Shankland in the sixth round of the Prague Masters after a rest day on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail

Tied at the top spot with compatriot and friend Aravindh Chithambaram, Praggnanandhaa tried to break the defences of his compatriot but only ended up with a draw. The two are now on 3.5 points each out of a possible five.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever