Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the case related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Sushil and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Advocate RK Malik, representing Sushil, said the wrestler was in jail for the last three-and-a-half years and the prosecution cited 200 witnesses whereas only 31 were examined so far.

