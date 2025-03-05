Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Sushil and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute

Sushil Kumar. Pic/AFP

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the case related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium here. 


Also Read: ‘There’s no truth in your claim that athletes are suffering due to my decision’


Sushil and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.


Advocate RK Malik, representing Sushil, said the wrestler was in jail for the last three-and-a-half years and the prosecution cited 200 witnesses whereas only 31 were examined so far.

