Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Timeline of events surrounding wrestler Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4 over an alleged property dispute
Sushil Kumar (Pic: PTI)
Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4 over an alleged property dispute. He has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021. Dhankar, who was murdered, had succumbed to injuries and according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.
An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4, 2021 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.
Let's take a look at the complete timeline of the case.
In 2021
May 5 – Kumar and 17 others allegedly beat up the junior wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium, after which the Police lodges an FIR.
May 22 – Kumar is arrested by the police, after absconding for nearly 20 days.
August 6 – Delhi Police files chargesheet against Kumar and his associates under charges of murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy among other charges.
October 4 – Kumar moves the Delhi court for bail
October 5 – The bail plea is rejected by the court on the basis of prima facie evidence against the Olympic medalist.
In 2022
February 4 – A new bail plea is filed in the Delhi High Court by Kumar.
February 15 – Delhi High Court receives a new plea to transfer the case from Rohini court to protect the witnesses.
March 29 – Delhi Police strongly condemn granting bail to Kumar.
May 2 – Delhi Court decides against transferring the case even as Delhi Police increase witness protection in and around the court.
October 1 – Rohini Court, meanwhile, reserves its judgment on the case pending the FSL report which is yet to be filed.
October 4 – Delhi Police finally receives the FSL report and it will file a supplementary chargesheet based on the report.