Cucurella struck in the second half at Stamford Bridge to lift Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella (left) celebrates his goal against Leicester City with teammate Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Listen to this article Cucurella takes Chelsea into Top 4, Bournemouth hold Tottenham 2-2 x 00:00

Chelsea boosted their bid to qualify for the Champions League as Marc Cucurella’s rocket sealed a 1-0 win over Leicester, while Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth on Sunday. Cucurella struck in the second half at Stamford Bridge to lift Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues are two points ahead of City in the race for the top four finish that guarantees a Champions League berth. It was only Chelsea’s fourth victory in their last 12 league games as they responded to boss Enzo Maresca’s challenge to win all their remaining home matches.

Also Read: ‘We have to do something’

Cole Palmer missed a penalty for Chelsea and was later substituted, making it seven league games without a goal or assist amid criticism of the England forward’s frustrated body language.

Meanwhile, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts conceded in the 42nd minute, when Marcus Tavernier applied the finishing touch to Milos Kerkez’s pin-point cross. Boss Ange Postecoglou sent on Son Heung-min at half-time and the South Korean was inches away from equalising as his deflected strike whistled wide.

Bournemouth struck again in the 65th minute as Evanilson raced onto Justin Kluivert’s pass and lifted a composed finish over Guglielmo Vicario. Tottenham completed their escape in the 84th minute as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded a penalty with a desperate lunge on Son. Son calmly slotted home for his first goal in 10 games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever