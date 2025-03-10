Shock 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday puts reigning champs Man City’s Champions League prospects in danger; with 10 games to go, boss Guardiola admits time to start winning

Man City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) consoles midfielder Mateo Kovacic (left) after their 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in an English Premier League tie at The City Ground, Nottingham, on Saturday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article ‘We have to do something’ x 00:00

Until a few weeks ago, reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City were focussed on regaining the prestigious title. However, a series of shocking defeats thereafter has now left them in a precarious position. The latest being their 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night. The defeat has left Man City four points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who are in third place. On Sunday, Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Leicester City saw them step into fourth place and push Man City down to fifth.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s prime concern now is to make sure his team re-enters the top four to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. This was City’s ninth defeat of the season and with 10 matches still to go Guardiola has warned his team that they “have to do something because it will not come from the sky.”

With Chelsea, Brighton and Aston Villa all breathing down City’s neck to enter the top four, Guardiola admitted that his side will have to “win a lot of matches” to stay in Europe’s premier competition next season. “We have to win a lot of games to qualify [for the Champions League]. This is how it is. We have to find a way to play better. We have to start winning games. We don’t win enough games in a row. We have to do something because it will not come from the sky,” a disappointed Guardiola said after their defeat to Forest.

“We have 10 games left, starting against Brighton next Saturday, international break afterwards. We’ll see what happens,” added Guardiola. Forest have not been part of Europe’s top competition since 1980.On Saturday, former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi’s scored a late winner (83rd minute), slotting past Man City goalkeeper Ederson at the near post. This was Forest’s first win over Manchester City since 1997.

Nottingham Forest changing room goes crazy after win over Man City

The atmosphere at Nottingham Forest is at an all-time high after the club registered their first win against Manchester City on Saturday night after earning promotion to the Premier League in 2022. The lone goal scorer, Callum Hudson-Odoi admitted the club’s dressing room was ‘going crazy’. Hudson-Odoi told the BBC: It is crazy [in the dressing room]. A result like that against an amazing team like Manchester City is amazing for us. You could see throughout the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy. We know where we are in the table [third place], and it’s important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come. We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that.”

