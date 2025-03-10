Breaking News
India Masters enter semis with tense last-over win v Windies

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

The home side rode on Stuart Binny’s three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night. 

Representation pic

India defeated West Indies by seven runs to enter the semi-finals of the International Masters League (IML) here. 


The home side rode on Stuart Binny’s three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night. 


Also Read: We played well only in patches: Skipper Smriti after RCB’s exit


The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket’s most legendary rivalries — Sachin Tendulkar v Brian Lara. But the Indian legend was rested. 

India Masters set the tone with a commanding batting display, spearheaded by blistering half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (60), before stand-in skipper Yuvraj Singh’s late-order fireworks propelled them to 253-3 after winning the toss.

