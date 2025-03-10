We played well only in patches: Skipper Smriti after RCB’s exit

Last five games, we couldn’t live up to the expectations we had of ourselves

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday blamed her team’s patchy performance in the last five games which hampered their campaign, at the same giving credit to Georgia Voll for helping UP Warriorz register a 12-run win in the WPL match at the Ekana Stadium here on Saturday.

“Last five games, we couldn’t live up to the expectations we had of ourselves. Played good cricket in patches. Lost a lot of moments in games that cost us,” said Mandhana. “They [UPW] batted positively from the first ball. Last game of the season they come out in a different mood,” added Mandhana.

