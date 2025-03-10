Breaking News
We played well only in patches: Skipper Smriti after RCB’s exit

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

Last five games, we couldn’t live up to the expectations we had of ourselves

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday blamed her team’s patchy performance in the last five games which hampered their campaign, at the same giving credit to Georgia Voll for helping UP Warriorz register a 12-run win in the WPL match at the Ekana Stadium here on Saturday. 


Also Read: Alcaraz breezes into third round at Indian Wells


“Last five games, we couldn’t live up to the expectations we had of ourselves. Played good cricket in patches. Lost a lot of moments in games that cost us,”  said Mandhana. “They [UPW] batted positively from the first ball. Last game of the season they come out in a different mood,” added Mandhana.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

