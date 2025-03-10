Alcaraz breezes into third round at Indian Wells

He admitted he was feeling some nerves to start the match, but they evaporated amid a strong all-around performance.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his second-round win over Quentin Halys on Saturday. PIC/AFP

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz raced into the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday, launching his bid for a rare three-peat with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over France’s Quentin Halys.

The four-time Grand Slam winner from Spain is vying to join Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only players to win three straight Indian Wells ATP Masters titles.

He admitted he was feeling some nerves to start the match, but they evaporated amid a strong all-around performance.

One early break staked Alcaraz to the first set, and he roared to a 4-0 lead in the second behind a formidable service display.

He finished with seven aces and saved the only break point he faced, securing the win in 67 minutes. “I was nervous at the beginning of the match,” Alcaraz said.

