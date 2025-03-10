Five-time champ Novak Djokovic admits being below par in early exit at Indian Wells; loses 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp in Indian Wells on Saturday. PIC/Getty Images

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic crashed out in his Indian Wells ATP Masters opener on Saturday, just the latest proof that “things are different” now for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic had 37 unforced errors and was helpless as Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp won the last five games to triumph 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The Serbian star had hoped that the addition of old rival Andy Murray as his coach would help him go deep into a tournament he last won in 2016. Instead it was an earlier exit than his third-round loss to lucky loser Luca Nardi last year.

‘Things are different’

“You know, things are different obviously for me the last couple of years,” the 37-year-old said. “I’ve been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then, I have couple good tournaments, but, you know, mostly it’s really a challenge. It’s a struggle for me.

Botic van de Zandschulp

“So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way.” Forced out of the Australian Open semi-finals with a hamstring injury, Djokovic dropped his first match at his comeback event in Qatar last month. Asked if any physical problem hindered him on Saturday, Djokovic deflected the question.

“I mean, it’s always something happening, but I don’t want to talk about it. No excuses for a poor performance ... just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me,” he said. It was another big win for van de Zandschulp, who stunned Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open last year before beating Rafael Nadal in Davis Cup in the Spanish great’s last match.

14 unforced errors

After 14 unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic cleaned things up the second, grabbing a quick break on the way to a 3-0 lead. Djokovic pumped his fist after belting a forehand winner to the corner for his first break chance of the match and after consolidating the break nodded his head in satisfaction.

However, van de Zandschulp wasn’t about to go quietly and the rallies remained tense affairs. Trailing 0-40 in the sixth game of the second set, Djokovic clawed out another break in a game that went to deuce five times, but he was broken as he served for the set, gifting van de Zandschulp a third break opportunity with a forehand miss.

