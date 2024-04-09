Dortmund hardest team Atletico could face: Boss Simeone

Atletico host Dortmund in the first leg at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday, bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017

Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed Champions League quarter-final opponents Borussia Dortmund as the “hardest” team his side could have drawn on Tuesday.

The German side, fifth in the Bundesliga, are widely seen as the weakest team left in the competition, but Atletico coach Simeone disagreed. Atletico host Dortmund in the first leg at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday, bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017.

“Borussia are the hardest opponent. They have a lot of good qualities, they’ve not lost away from home in four months, and are great in counter-attacks,” Simeone said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that security will be reinforced after a pro-Islamic State group published threats against stadiums.

