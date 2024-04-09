Breaking News
Dortmund hardest team Atletico could face: Boss Simeone
Dortmund hardest team Atletico could face: Boss Simeone

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Atletico host Dortmund in the first leg at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday, bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017

Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed Champions League quarter-final opponents Borussia Dortmund as the “hardest” team his side could have drawn on Tuesday. 


The German side, fifth in the Bundesliga, are widely seen as the weakest team left in the competition, but Atletico coach Simeone disagreed. Atletico host Dortmund in the first leg at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday, bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017.


“Borussia are the hardest opponent. They have a lot of good qualities, they’ve not lost away from home in four months, and are great in counter-attacks,” Simeone said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that security will be reinforced after a pro-Islamic State group published threats against stadiums.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Atletico Madrid uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update
