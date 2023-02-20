Breaking News
Earthquake victim Atsu’s body flown home to Ghana

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  Accra
AFP |

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries. There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday

Former Ghana international Christian Atsu was found dead on February 18, almost two weeks after a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Pic/AFP


The remains of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu who died in a devastating earthquake in Turkey were being flown home on Sunday, the country’s foreign ministry said. 


Also read: Ghana footballer found dead in earthquake rubble



Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries. There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday.


ghana turkey earthquake football sports news

