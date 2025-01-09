'Elon Musk interested in buying Liverpool': Dad

Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

Elon Musk’s father says his billionaire son has expressed interest in buying English football club Liverpool. The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past.

Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

“Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,” Errol Musk said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.”

He also said: “I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

When contacted by The Associated Press, a spokesperson for FSG said there was “No truth to these rumors.”

In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to US investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency.”

