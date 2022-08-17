Elon Musk says he was 'joking' about buying Manchester United

After the failed Twitter bid, Elon Musk has now set his eyes on buying the English football club Manchester United

Elon Musk. Photo/AFP

Hours after tweeting that he was interested in buying English Premier League's Manchester United, Elon Musk, world's richest person, tweeted that he was just 'joking' about buying the club. "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.





No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

One can never know how serious Musk is when it comes to his Tweets but the hint of this news has left Manchester United buzzing. Manchester United fans are already calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family owing to poor performance by the club in recent years.



Elon Musk's tweet, which was published not too long ago, has amassed a huge response. One of the Twitteratis asked, "Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish." Referring to Tesla CEO's legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise. "You don't want it man, trust me This man singed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due dilligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued," the user said. Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through.

The microblogging website and the world's richest man are now heading to trial after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter over what he says is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site. Twitter is trying to compel Musk to follow through on the deal while accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.



(With inputs from Agencies)

