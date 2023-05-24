Earlier, the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court announced Juve’s 10-point deduction. The decision came following a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity

Juventus players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Empoli stun Juve 4-1 post points deduction x 00:00

Juventus lost 1-4 at Empoli in Serie A on Monday, hours after their points reduction for illicit transfer activity was revised in a blow to their Champions League hopes. The Turin giants are a point below sixth-placed Roma in the Europa League Conference qualification spot.

Earlier, the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court announced Juve’s 10-point deduction. The decision came following a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity.

