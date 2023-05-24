Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Empoli stun Juve 4 1 post points deduction

Empoli stun Juve 4-1 post points deduction

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Earlier, the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court announced Juve’s 10-point deduction. The decision came following a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity

Empoli stun Juve 4-1 post points deduction

Juventus players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Empoli stun Juve 4-1 post points deduction
x
00:00

Juventus lost 1-4 at Empoli in Serie A on Monday, hours after their points reduction for illicit transfer activity was revised in a blow to their Champions League hopes. The Turin giants are a point below sixth-placed Roma in the Europa League Conference qualification spot. 


Also Read: ‘It’s a dream come true’: Inter boss after reaching Champions League final




Earlier, the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court announced Juve’s 10-point deduction. The decision came following a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

juventus Serie A football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK