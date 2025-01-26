Breaking News
England defender Kyle Walker joins AC Milan from Man City

England defender Kyle Walker joins AC Milan from Man City

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Milan
AFP |

He ends his long association with City, whom he joined from Tottenham in 2017, after winning six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League

England defender Kyle Walker joins AC Milan from Man City

Kyle Walker

England defender Kyle Walker joins AC Milan from Man City
England right-back Kyle Walker has completed a loan move to AC Milan from Manchester City, the clubs announced on Friday. 


Walker, 34, will join Milan for the remainder of the season in a deal that could become permanent in the summer. Walker endured a difficult campaign as City captain and had not started a game since their loss to Manchester United on December 15.


He ends his long association with City, whom he joined from Tottenham in 2017, after winning six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.


