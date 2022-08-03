England football star Chloe Kelly to frame her sports bra

This was England football’s first major trophy since their World Cup in 1966. Now, Kelly is keen to frame her bra among other pieces of her sports equipment she was wearing on the night of the Euro finale

England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates her side’s second goal on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

England women’s football striker Chloe Kelly’s trophy cabinet will have a unique item—her sports bra. Kelly, who scored the winning goal in extra time of the Euro 2022 final against Germany recently, became one of the poster girls on the night after she whipped off her jersey to expose her sports bra while sprinting across the Wembley turf in wild celebration.



Also Read: La Liga Preview: Can Atletico Madrid make title push?

This was England football’s first major trophy since their World Cup in 1966. Now, Kelly is keen to frame her bra among other pieces of her sports equipment she was wearing on the night of the Euro finale. “I’m going to frame my boots, my shirt and, of course, my sports bra—absolutely everything,” said Kelly.

Speaking of her celebration, Kelly said it was simply spontaneous. “That just came in the moment. I never thought about it. You don’t expect it to happen, so I just went mental,” said Kelly, who is looking forward to spending time with family and getting a new pet dog. “I’m going to go home, see my family and my dog, Otis. I’m getting another puppy on Friday. I convinced my boyfriend to get one,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever