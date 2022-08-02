La Liga Preview: Can Atletico Madrid make title push?

There were no high-profile signings for Atlético in the transfer window, with the coach set to rely on the likes of young Portugal forward João Félix and veteran Antoine Griezmann, who will enter the second and final year of his loan from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Atletico Madrid

After a disappointing season that followed its first Spanish league title in nearly a decade, Atlético Madrid leads the list of challengers to traditional powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Just behind is Sevilla, which was constantly near the top of the standings last season. Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Real Betis are among the outsiders.

Atlético's lackluster season after winning the title in 2021 resulted in an unusually high amount of criticism against coach Diego Simeone, who will be under increased pressure to keep the team competitive.

There were no high-profile signings for Atlético in the transfer window, with the coach set to rely on the likes of young Portugal forward João Félix and veteran Antoine Griezmann, who will enter the second and final year of his loan from Barcelona.

The club will be without veteran striker Luis Suárez, who did not have his contract renewed after a season in which he played sparingly. Álvaro Morata returned from his stint with Juventus to help make up for Suárez's departure.

The midfield, anchored by Koke Resurrección and Thomas Lemar, will be boosted by the addition of Belgium international Axel Witsel, and by the return of Saúl Ñíguez following his one-year stint on loan with Chelsea.

The defense has been one of Atlético's main strengths since Simeone arrived, but it struggled last season and the team finished far from the top in goals conceded. Most regular starters will be back, including central defender José María Giménez and goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has renewed his contract with the club.

Witsel has been used as a central defender in the preseason and is an option for Simeone in the back line.

"Simeone is delighted with this group of players," Atlético club president Enrique Cerezo said. "We have great players and a fantastic coach."

Atlético opens its season on Aug. 15 at Getafe in the Spanish league.

