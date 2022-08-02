Watch: PSG defender and ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos unveils hilarious goal celebration with Hakimi

Ramos and Hakimi unveiled the hilarious but equally bizarre celebration against Nantes in the French Cup final

Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal and the third of the match during the French Champions' Trophy final football match, Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Nantes. Pic/ AFP

In PSG's latest outing, a 4-0 triumph over Nantes to win the French Cup, PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos and full-back Achraf Hakimi decided to unveil a rib-tickling goal celebration following Ramos's goal.

In a video shared by ESPNFC, Ramos and Hakimi can be seen making an exotic hand-shake combined with high-fives before bizarrely transitioning into what can be best described as a penguin-esque hop. Clearly, the duo also found their celebration quite amusing as they soon burst out into laughter.

On a more serious note, Ramos will personally be aiming for a much better season in 2022/23 than his last campaign. The veteran Spanish defender only featured in 12 league games for the French side due to injuries.

This Ramos x Hakimi celebration ð



(via orwa.ta/IG) pic.twitter.com/OFYBR2x8R7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2022

He'll be hoping to become a much more consistent presence in defence this time around as PSG aim to win their maiden UEFA Champions League title with their superstar squad.

