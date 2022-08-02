Breaking News
CWG 2022: India's schedule for Day 5 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Updated on: 02 August,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Top

India has so far won 9 medals across the first four days of the Commonwealth Games 2022. On Day 5, the likes of India's badminton, Table-tennis, gymnastics, lawn ball, and weightlifting side will be looking forward to increasing the country's medal tally

PV Sindhu returns Singapore's Jia Min Yeo during the Mixed Team Semi-Final badminton match between Singapore and India on day four of the Commonwealth Games. Pic/ AFP


Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the fifth day on Tuesday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming:
Men
200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)
1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)
1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)


Artistic Gymnastics:

Men
Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm
Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Badminton:
Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - India vs Malaysia (10:00 pm)

Boxing:
63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:
Women
Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)
Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)
Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)
Men
Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)
Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)
Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

Hockey:
Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics:
Men
Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)
High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women
Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)
Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round - Manpreet Kaur - (3:30 pm)
Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand - (5:15 pm onwards)

Squash:
Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm
Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Table Tennis:
Men's Gold Medal Match - India vs Singapore (6:00 pm IST)

Weightlifting:
Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)
87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)
Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).

