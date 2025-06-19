Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool to begin title defence vs Bournemouth on August 15

Liverpool to begin title defence vs Bournemouth on August 15

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown

Liverpool to begin title defence vs Bournemouth on August 15

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with the EPL trophy on May 25 at Anfield. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Liverpool to begin title defence vs Bournemouth on August 15
x
00:00

Liverpool will kick off their English Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 while Arsenal head to Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on the opening weekend. 

Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown. 


Following the Bournemouth game Liverpool have tricky fixtures at Newcastle and at home to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, runners-up for the past three seasons. 
Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham Hotspur boss will come on August 16 at home against newly promoted Burnley. 


Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who ended last season empty-handed, will be desperate to get off to a winning start against Wolves at Molineux. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

liverpool arsenal manchester united Mohamed Salah english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK