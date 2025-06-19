Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with the EPL trophy on May 25 at Anfield. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Liverpool to begin title defence vs Bournemouth on August 15 x 00:00

Liverpool will kick off their English Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 while Arsenal head to Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on the opening weekend.

Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown.

Following the Bournemouth game Liverpool have tricky fixtures at Newcastle and at home to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, runners-up for the past three seasons.

Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham Hotspur boss will come on August 16 at home against newly promoted Burnley.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who ended last season empty-handed, will be desperate to get off to a winning start against Wolves at Molineux.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever