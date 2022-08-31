EPL news: AFC Bournemouth sack their manager Scott Parker

AFC Bournemouth sack head coach and former England midfielder Scott days after 0-9 humiliation at Liverpool

Bournemouth’s head coach Scott Parker (centre) after his team’s 0-9 defeat against Liverpool last Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

English Premier League strugglers AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 0-9 at Liverpool.

In a parting shot at Parker, owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that “in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history.”



Management issues

He added: “Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.” Parker, a former England midfielder, had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth’s management for failing to strengthen the squad after the club’s return to the top flight. He was blunt following the Liverpool match, saying the Cherries were “ill-equipped” following a rout which came after a 0-4 loss at champions Manchester City and a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal. “I can see some more [heavy losses],” Parker said during his post-match press conference at Anfield.

“We need to make a decision. I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that. We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why [they have not]. I feel sorry for the fans.”

O’Neil to take interim charge

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, who are 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their four opening games, conceding 16 goals.

