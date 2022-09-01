EPL news: Haaland taking PL by storm; Arsenal's win over Aston Villa keeps them top of the Premier League

Haaland's latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City's 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, three days after achieving the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace

Pic courtesy/Official Twitter handle of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. Back-to-back hat tricks. Nine goals in five games. No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norway striker. Haaland's latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City's 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, three days after achieving the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace. City was banking on Haaland being the heir to long-time striker Sergio Aguero and it's already looking as if that is the case. Aguero previously held the record for most goals in a player's first five Premier League appearances, with eight along with former Coventry striker Mick Quinn (from the early 1990s).



Haaland has bettered that, and surely more scoring records will fall if he continues like this. For example, can he become the first player to score 40 goals in a single top-flight campaign in England since Tottenham's Jimmy Greaves in 1960-61? "What Haaland wants is to win titles," Guardiola said of the striker who scored with his left foot, right foot and head against Forest. "Knowing him, he would not be happy to break records if we don't win titles. "Sergio is a legend, no one can break his position in the hearts of Man City fans. But Erling has the quality to be there." City is the red-hot favorite to win the Premier League again with Haaland leading the line and is unbeaten with four wins from five games.



Also Play: What Do You Know About Tennis Superstar Serena Williams?

Even its back-up striker is scoring, with Julian Alvarez, an offseason arrival from River Plate, marking his first start with two goals in the second half. Joao Cancelo also scored with a blast from outside the box. Still, the champions aren't top. That honor remains with Arsenal.

PERFECT START

Arsenal has matched its best ever start to a Premier League season after securing a fifth straight win to open the season by beating Aston Villa 2-1. Gabriel Martinelli's 77th-minute goal clinched victory at Emirates Stadium after Arsenal was pegged back by conceding a goal straight from a corner by Douglas Luiz, who did the same in an English League Cup match last week, too. That came against the run of play, with Arsenal dominating the game but only having Gabriel Jesus' 30th-minute goal, his third of the season, to show for it. "That is the spirit we need to keep for the whole season," Martinelli said. Villa has lost four of its five games, leaving manager Steven Gerrard under pressure.



Also Read: Winning makes life different: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

LATE, LATE GOAL

Liverpool is battling hard to keep up with the fierce pace set by Arsenal and City, needing a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time by Fábio Carvalho to claim a dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle. Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the 38th on his debut following a move from Real Sociedad on Friday for a club-record fee and was denied a second goal by narrow offside call. Roberto Firmino swept in a finish from Mohamed Salah's cross to equalize before a penalty-box melee following a corner saw the ball pop up off the shoulder of Salah, and Carvalho, a summer signing from Fulham, reacted quickest to smash into the roof of the net. "I am not sure everyone in the stadium kept believing but from now on we have to," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "What a wonderful goal from the little one." It was a second straight victory for Liverpool, which opened the season without winning any of its first three games.

SPURS UNBEATEN

Tottenham remained unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, for whom club-record signing Lucas Paqueta missed a chance to score a late winner on his debut. West Ham manager David Moyes said before kickoff that Paqueta had not so much as passed a ball to his new teammates after only completing his 52 million pound ($61.6 million) switch from Lyon on Monday. With four minutes remaining, Vladimir Coufal pulled the ball back and Paqueta, on as a 67th-minute substitute, got in a mix-up with fellow new signing Emerson Palmieri as they left the ball to each other, 10 meters from goal, instead of taking a shot. Moyes fell to his knees on the touchline. An own-goal from Thilo Kehrer gave Tottenham the lead before Tomas Soucek equalized. In the other game, Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Wolverhampton, two days after firing manager Scott Parker.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 1 Submit Request