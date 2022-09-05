EPL news: West Ham boss David Moyes furious over VAR call

Moyes said: “The goalkeeper comes to take it [the ball] and actually fumbles it out of his hands five or six yards, so he could never recover it. Then, he acted as if he had a shoulder injury. I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. It’s a ridiculously bad decision”

West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt “embarrassed” for VAR official Jarred Gillett following a controversial finish to his team’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Referee Andy Madley initially awarded the late equalising goal by Maxwel Cornet VAR revealed that Jarrod Bowen had made contact with Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea ’keeper spilled the ball.

Moyes said: “The goalkeeper comes to take it [the ball] and actually fumbles it out of his hands five or six yards, so he could never recover it. Then, he acted as if he had a shoulder injury. I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. It’s a ridiculously bad decision.”

