Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > EPL news West Ham boss David Moyes furious over VAR call

EPL news: West Ham boss David Moyes furious over VAR call

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Moyes said: “The goalkeeper comes to take it [the ball] and actually fumbles it out of his hands five or six yards, so he could never recover it. Then, he acted as if he had a shoulder injury. I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. It’s a ridiculously bad decision”

EPL news: West Ham boss David Moyes furious over VAR call

David Moyes


West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt “embarrassed” for VAR official Jarred Gillett following a controversial finish to his team’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Referee Andy Madley initially awarded the late equalising goal by Maxwel Cornet VAR revealed that Jarrod Bowen had made contact with Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea ’keeper spilled the ball. 


Moyes said: “The goalkeeper comes to take it [the ball] and actually fumbles it out of his hands five or six yards, so he could never recover it. Then, he acted as if he had a shoulder injury. I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. It’s a ridiculously bad decision.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chelsea english premier league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK