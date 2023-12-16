Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > EPL to have its first female ref on Dec 23

EPL to have its first female ref on Dec 23

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League

EPL to have its first female ref on Dec 23

Representational images. Pic/iStock

EPL to have its first female ref on Dec 23
Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee in the Premier League when she takes charge of the match between Fulham and Burnley on Dec 23, the competition said on Thursday.


Also Read: Arsenal’s Arteta cleared of misconduct charge after lashing out at officials


Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League.


