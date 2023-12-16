EPL to have its first female ref on Dec 23

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee in the Premier League when she takes charge of the match between Fulham and Burnley on Dec 23, the competition said on Thursday.

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League.

