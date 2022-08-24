EPL: Erik ten Hag praises change in attitude and spirit as Manchester United beat Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag hails change of approach and spirit of his players in dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. Pics/AFP

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said a change in attitude and spirit from his players was the reason behind a huge 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday to lift the gloom around Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach became the first United manager to lose his opening two games in charge for more than a century as defeats to Brighton and Brentford left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford shoots past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to score their second goal

Ron, Maguire dropped

On a big night for Ten Hag, his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire paid dividends as United’s high tempo blitzed Liverpool for the opening 30 minutes.



Also Read: Benched Cristiano Ronaldo still has future at Manchester United: Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho gave the home side a deserved half-time lead before Marcus Rashford’s first goal since January put United 2-0 up. Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool 10 minutes from time, but Jurgen Klopp’s men have now failed to win any of their first three league games of the season to fall seven points behind leaders Arsenal. “We can talk about tactics, but it is all about attitude,” said Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag

“I am happy with the performance, but we have to bring it every game. Don’t just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game.”

Ten Hag reportedly dragged his players in on a planned day off to run 13.8km the day after a 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend. That was the extra distance covered by Brentford and United players collectively.

Poor show by Liverpool

Liverpool’s lack of energy in midfield was exposed for United’s second goal as Jordan Henderson’s poor touch presented possession to Anthony Martial and his perfect through ball set Rashford free to score his first goal since January.

“The start of the game was exactly what everyone expected, what United fans expected, they were after us,” said Klopp. “They started slightly more aggressive than us. After the goal, they could more play the game they wanted.”

Liverpool’s reluctance to refresh Klopp’s midfield options will face more scrutiny in the final days of the transfer window.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal