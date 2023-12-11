Haaland was ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Luton Town due to a ‘stress’ issue with his foot

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article Erling Haaland has stress, not fracture: Guardiola clarifies x 00:00

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given a fitness update on forwards Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku as the pair were absent for the 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Also Read: ‘I never think negative’

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland was ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Luton Town due to a ‘stress’ issue with his foot. “Stress, no fracture. Please don’t ask if he broke his foot. It’s just stress. We have to take it day by day, week by week. He could be ready for Crystal Palace. Hopefully he will be ready for Saudi Arabia,” said Guardiola on Haaland’s injury.

Reacting to Doku’s fitness, the City boss added: “Muscular. It’s not a big issue like Kevin [De Bruyne]. We have to think about how explosive he is, we have to be careful. Maybe in one week, two weeks he will be ready.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever