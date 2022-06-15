Breaking News
Ex football star Michael Owen admits being unfair to wife

Updated on: 15 June,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Gemma Owen; (right) Michael Owen with wife Louise


Former England football star Michael Owen has revealed that he needed counselling for being jealous of his wife Louise’s relationship with their eldest daughter Gemma, 19.

In his 2020 autobiography, Reboot, Owen said post retirement, his anger issues led to him behaving rudely with wife. “I found myself standing at a figurative cliff edge in 2014. A lifetime of that certain type of mentality, of behaviour, had led me to a point where I had to seek professional help.




For years, because of my own inner demons, I was intentionally really hard on Louise  about subjects—not least her close relationship with Gemma,” wrote the dad-of-four Owen.

