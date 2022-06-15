Ex-football star Michael Owen admits being unfair to wife

In his 2020 autobiography, Reboot, Owen said post retirement, his anger issues led to him behaving rudely with wife

Gemma Owen; (right) Michael Owen with wife Louise

Former England football star Michael Owen has revealed that he needed counselling for being jealous of his wife Louise’s relationship with their eldest daughter Gemma, 19.

In his 2020 autobiography, Reboot, Owen said post retirement, his anger issues led to him behaving rudely with wife. “I found myself standing at a figurative cliff edge in 2014. A lifetime of that certain type of mentality, of behaviour, had led me to a point where I had to seek professional help.

Also Read: Golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims eyes ‘dream job’

For years, because of my own inner demons, I was intentionally really hard on Louise about subjects—not least her close relationship with Gemma,” wrote the dad-of-four Owen.