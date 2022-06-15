Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Sims wants to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model

Golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims eyes ‘dream job’

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka


American actor Jena Sims, 33, is working towards her dream of becoming a swimsuit Sports Illustrated swimwear rookie this year. 

“I am a firm believer in going after what you want. In fact, I slid into my now husband’s DMs. That’s why I’m submitting for my dream job of Sports Illustrated.




Also Read: WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup


Swimsuit rookie,” said Sims, who got married to Koepka, 32, in the Turks and Caicos Island last week.

Meanwhile, the stunner aims to create a positive impact on the world. “Helping people and spreading joy really is my passion and I know that together we can create even more positive impact on the world,” she remarked.

