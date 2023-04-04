Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex footballer Evra slams PSG for hosting Kim Kardashian

Ex-footballer Evra slams PSG for hosting Kim Kardashian

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The social media personality attended the match which Lionel Messi & Co lost 0-2 to Rennes.

Ex-footballer Evra slams PSG for hosting Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends a Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes recently


Former French footballer Patrice Evra has slammed PSG for putting business over football after Kim Kardashian was invited to a match this month.


The social media personality attended the match which Lionel Messi & Co lost 0-2 to Rennes.



Evra told RMC Sport: “In the VIP stands, you don’t see Bernard Lama, instead it’s Kim Kardashian and the like. It’s a show business club, football isn’t the priority, no.”


Also read: PSG loses at home in French league for 1st time this season

kim kardashian sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK