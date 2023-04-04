Ex-footballer Evra slams PSG for hosting Kim Kardashian

The social media personality attended the match which Lionel Messi & Co lost 0-2 to Rennes.

Kim Kardashian attends a Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes recently

Former French footballer Patrice Evra has slammed PSG for putting business over football after Kim Kardashian was invited to a match this month.

Evra told RMC Sport: “In the VIP stands, you don’t see Bernard Lama, instead it’s Kim Kardashian and the like. It’s a show business club, football isn’t the priority, no.”

