Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex Turkish team chief banned for punching ref

Ex-Turkish team chief banned for punching ref

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Ankara (Turkey)
AP , PTI |

The federation late on Thursday said that it banned Faruk Koca, who has resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu, for punching referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday night

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The former president of a Turkish soccer team who punched a referee on the field moments after a game has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation.


Also Read: 7-0 happens once in a lifetime: Klopp


The federation late on Thursday said that it banned Faruk Koca, who has resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu, for punching referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday night.


