7-0 happens once in a lifetime: Klopp

Manchester United are undergoing one of their worst phases at the moment and their recent premature ouster from the UEFA Champions League hasn’t made things any easier. Yet, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp refuses to underestimate the Red Devils ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster English Premier League clash at Anfield.

“I never like when the headlines about United aren’t great before we play because it’s always like, ‘okay’. It’s the game where you can put everything right. I don’t follow United closely enough to know exactly what’s the problem there,” Klopp said a day after his team lost 2-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under a lot of fire from fans and critics alike, but Klopp refused to slam his counterpart ahead of their clash. Ten Hag was named Manager of the Month in November and defender Harry Maguire was Player of the Month.

“I saw Erik became Manager of the Month last month, I saw that they were the team in form result-wise in the last month. So, how can it be all wrong? I just don’t understand it,” added Klopp.

With United currently in eighth position in the EPL points table, some are expecting a repeat of the 7-0 hammering of United at the hands of Liverpool in March this year. Klopp however played down this possibility too.

“That 7-0 we knew was a freak result. That happens once in a lifetime and if it helps anybody for the next game, it’s the team who lost 7-0 not the team who won 7-0. But if you take all of it out of consideration, we just play a football game against the rival, the historical rival of Liverpool FC at home at Anfield. That in itself should make it a special game, that’s what I want to see from us, a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all, that’s all I need,” added Klopp.

Interestingly, Manchester United have lost four of the last five meetings at Anfield during which they scored just one goal in comparison to Liverpoool’s 16.

