Fans will be very angry if Trent moves to Madrid, says Carragher

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Liverpool
IANS |

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Englishwing-back ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have made Trent Alexander-Arnold their priority signing of the transfer window this summer. 


Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Englishwing-back ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the ongoing season.


“When Trent has been here they have been competing for everything, being top of the class every season.” 


The reaction will be ‘If you’re a local player and you’re competing for the league and the Champions League every season, what more do you want?’ So the fans will be very angry if he goes,” Carragher added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

