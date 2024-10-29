Fans will be very angry if Trent moves to Madrid, says Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Englishwing-back ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have made Trent Alexander-Arnold their priority signing of the transfer window this summer.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Englishwing-back ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the ongoing season.

“When Trent has been here they have been competing for everything, being top of the class every season.”

The reaction will be ‘If you’re a local player and you’re competing for the league and the Champions League every season, what more do you want?’ So the fans will be very angry if he goes,” Carragher added.

