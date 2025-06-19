Breaking News
Barca sign 'keeper Garcia for $31m

Barca sign ’keeper Garcia for $31m

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

“He has just completed a fantastic campaign, playing a key role in Espanyol’s survival,” a statement by Barcelona said

Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia

Barca sign ’keeper Garcia for $31m
FC Barcelona announced on Wednesday they had signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for $31 million (Rs 267.9cr) on a six-year deal. 

Garcia, 24, had originally joined Barca’s local rivals as a teenager and kept eight clean sheets in 38 appearances last season. He becomes the Catalans’s first signing after Hansi Flick’s side won four trophies last season including La Liga


“He has just completed a fantastic campaign, playing a key role in Espanyol’s survival,” a statement by Barcelona said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

fc barcelona la liga football sports news Sports Update

