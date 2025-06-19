“He has just completed a fantastic campaign, playing a key role in Espanyol’s survival,” a statement by Barcelona said

Joan Garcia

FC Barcelona announced on Wednesday they had signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for $31 million (Rs 267.9cr) on a six-year deal.

Garcia, 24, had originally joined Barca’s local rivals as a teenager and kept eight clean sheets in 38 appearances last season. He becomes the Catalans’s first signing after Hansi Flick’s side won four trophies last season including La Liga.

“He has just completed a fantastic campaign, playing a key role in Espanyol’s survival,” a statement by Barcelona said.

