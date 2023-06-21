FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

Jhingan has been a part of the starting XI ever since his debut in a 2-0 win over Nepal in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2015

Sandesh Jhingan, India's defensive stalwart, joined FC Goa on a three-year contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old will be the third Indian international to join FC Goa this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges and Udanta Singh.

Jhingan has been a part of the starting XI ever since his debut in a 2-0 win over Nepal in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.

The last weekend saw him add further laurels on the international stage as helped the national team get their hands on the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup where he helped India to the trophy, leading a perfect campaign at the back with the Blue Tigers not conceding once throughout the competition. The campaign also saw Jhingan earn his 50th cap for the national team.

"I am happy at the chance to represent what is a fantastic football club. FC Goa have, and keep doing so many things consistently well, so to be able to contribute to that effort is something I am looking forward to.

"I am excited to link up with my new teammates, the coaching staff and learn from all of them. I'm excited about the prospect of playing in front of the fans of this football club, who always seem to bring a fantastic atmosphere with them to the games," Jhingan said.

He has been a part of the Indian Super League since the league's inaugural season, reaching the finals on four different occasions -- in 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2023. And will be hungry to get his hands finally on the coveted trophy with FC Goa this season.

Jhingan kick-started his professional football career with United Sikkim in 2011. Following a short stint with Rangdajied United, the centre-back emerged as one of the top picks by Kerala Blasters (KBFC) during the first-ever players' draft of the ISL in 2014.

Over the next six seasons, he emerged as one of the most important names on the KBFC team sheet, eventually becoming the Club's captain.

In 2020-21, the Jhingan moved to ATK Mohun Bagan, before earning an opportunity to ply his trade with HNK Sibenik in the Croatian top division the same season.

The recently concluded 2022-23 ISL season saw him turn up for Bengaluru FC, with whom he won the Durand Cup last September.

