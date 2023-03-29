Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan strike as India ease past Kyrgyz Republic 2-0

The first chance came to the hosts in the 19th minute with a free-kick just outside the Kyrgyzstan danger area. Brandon Fernandes took the kick but custodian Totkotaev Erzhan was up to the task

Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan

India beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 to win the Tri-nation International football competition in front of a packed Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Tuesday. Sandesh Jhingan scored the opening goal for the Indians in the first half, following which skipper Sunil Chhetri converted a penalty to complete the victory. India had beaten Myanmar 1-0 in the first match of the competition on March 22.

The first chance came to the hosts in the 19th minute with a free-kick just outside the Kyrgyzstan danger area. Brandon Fernandes took the kick but custodian Totkotaev Erzhan was up to the task.

Also read: 'There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am', asserts Chhetri

India got their opening goal through a free-kick later in the half. In the 34th minute, Brandon attempted an indirect effort this time and Jhingan judged the ball perfectly to volley in for 1-0. India’s second goal came late in the game. In the 84th minute, Kyrgyzstan’s Zhyrgalbek Kairat was penalised for a foul in their striking circle and Chhetri made no mistake from the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever