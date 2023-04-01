FC Goa’s Brandon Fernandes confident of defending Super Cup

All 11 ISL teams and RoundGlass Punjab FC, champions of the 2022-23 I-League, will get a direct entry into the group stage

Brandon Fernandes

India’s domestic football action shifts to the much-awaited Super Cup, beginning from April 8 and midfielder Brandon Fernandes is upbeat about FC Goa defending their title despite not playing to potential in the recently-concluded Indian Super League (ISL) season.

“The Super Cup is very important for us. We are the defending champions and will go full strength with the sole mindset of winning it,” Fernandes told mid-day from Goa on Friday. All 11 ISL teams and RoundGlass Punjab FC, champions of the 2022-23 I-League, will get a direct entry into the group stage. Teams placed in second to 10th positions in the I-League will compete in the qualifying rounds for the four remaining group stage slots.

FC Goa are paired with ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and the winner of Qualifier Two. It’s a tough group, but Fernandes isn’t too worried: “It’s a completely different tournament. Every team coming in will have an equal chance. We’ll give our best and try to win all three games in our group and qualify,” said Fernandes, 28, who was also part of the India team that won the tri-nation tournament in Imphal recently, beating Myanmar 1-0 and Kyrgyzstan 2-0.

FC Goa play their opener against Jamshedpur FC on April 10. Despite some spells of intricate, free-flowing football, the Gaurs were pretty inconsistent in the ISL, finishing seventh. Even in their last league match against Bengaluru FC, they had the opportunity to secure a playoff berth, but missed out. Fernandes rued the slip-up. “We had a chance there, but couldn’t cross the line. That game was crucial and it’s unfortunate it didn’t go our way. I had a decent season. The most important thing was to play all the games. With the numbers [three goals and three assists], I could have done much better. I want to work hard and come back stronger,” he said.

