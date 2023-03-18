ATK Mohun Bagan eye maiden ISL title

A win for the Mariners can hand them their maiden ISL title, while the Blues could lift their second one, having last done so in the 2018-19 season.

An exhilarating Indian Super League season will crown its champion as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) take on Bengaluru FC for the silverware at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. A win for the Mariners can hand them their maiden ISL title, while the Blues could lift their second one, having last done so in the 2018-19 season.

Atletico Kolkata (ATK) before Mohun Bagan was bought over, had won ISL titles. ATKMB have been unbeaten in five games leading up to the final, where they have only conceded once in those five games while keeping four clean sheets.

