Field of dreams opens!

After years of controversy, FIFA World Cup gets underway with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday

FIFA World Cup Trophy is placed outside the Al Bayt Stadium, where the opening game will be played on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Qatar will finally get their home World Cup under way on Sunday, 12 years after the nation’s successful bid put into motion wide-ranging preparations which cost billions of dollars.



It is widely accepted the Gulf state has spent $200 billion (Rs 16,30,403 crore) on hosting football’s biggest event and Qatar will get its first glimpse at the final product at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor when the hosts take on Ecuador.

Organisers say that 2.9 million of the 3.1 million tickets have been sold and they will be expecting a 60,000 sell-out on Sunday. The home team’s players have also been preparing tirelessly, spending months outside Qatar in isolated training camps, in an attempt to reach the knockout phase on their World Cup debut. “Our situation is different [compared to other teams] and we have to work with what we’ve got,” coach Felix Sanchez told a press conference on the eve of the tournament.

‘A massive sacrifice’

“It’s true it’s a massive sacrifice, many time away from our families and abroad and this shows the commitment of the players to compete and it all starts tomorrow.”

The Group ‘A’ match, which was moved forward from Monday to allow Qatar to play in the opening game, will be an acid test for the hosts both on and off the pitch. FIFA and the tournament organisers will be hoping the kick-off can help put several controversies in the shade.

Also Read: Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums: FIFA

Loads of criticism

Qatar has faced criticism over its human rights record and the environmental fallout from holding the event. FIFA president Gianni Infantino had called on World Cup teams to “focus on football” in a letter earlier this month and accused critics in Western countries of “hypocrisy” on Saturday.

Qatar will be wary of following the dozen years of work and spending with the embarrassment of becoming only the second host country to crash out in the first round.

To avoid joining South Africa in that exclusive club, Sanchez’s men have been tasked with getting out of a group also containing European giants The Netherlands and African champions Senegal. A win against the less-fancied Ecuador would make those next two matches appear less daunting.

One

No. of times the World Cup host nation have not entered Round 2 in 21 previous editions

