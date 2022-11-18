×
Indian drums welcome Messi & Co in Qatar

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

The drummers and Indian beat dancers again showed how Qatar 2022 is going to be a different experience for players and visiting fans. Supporters from the subcontinent had outnumbered England fans when they greeted Harry Kane’s side on Tuesday

Indian drums welcome Messi & Co in Qatar

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP


Indian drums drowned out Argentina’s die-hard fans as hundreds waited hours to get a glimpse of a bus carrying Lionel Messi outside his World Cup team base here.


The drummers and Indian beat dancers again showed how Qatar 2022 is going to be a different experience for players and visiting fans. Supporters from the subcontinent had outnumbered England fans when they greeted Harry Kane’s side on Tuesday.



Also Read: Lionel Messi: Little by little


The crowd of over 500 that had waited until nearly 4:00 am to see the arrival of their heroes was split evenly between Argentina’s Indian fans and those from the South American country, many of whom have spent thousands of dollars to get here. The team flew in early Thursday from Abu Dhabi, where they beat UAE 5-0 in their final World Cup warm-up on Wednesday night.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

