Messi blows hot in final warm-up

Star striker scores in last friendly before World Cup as Argentina rout UAE; narrow wins for Germany, Poland, Croatia

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is closely marked by three UAE players during their warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warm-up and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates as the pre-tournament favourites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at half-time, but opted against resting his star player, leaving Messi on for the full 90 minutes. Messi has now scored 10 goals in his last five appearances for Argentina and took his overall tally to 91 goals.

Inter Milan forward Joaquín Correa scored the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark.

Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on November 22. It also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Füllkrug scores for Germany

Meanwhile, Niclas Füllkrug scored on his Germany debut as the four-time World Cup champions earned a 1-0 win over Oman in Muscat. It was a far from convincing performance from the Germans, who looked susceptible in defence and prone to mistakes. But Füllkrug’s introduction for the second half brought a new dimension to an attack that had failed to spark in the first half Germany faces Japan, Spain and Costa Rice in Group E.

Lewandowski left out

Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski watched from the bench as his team edged Chile 1-0 in Krzysztof Piatek, Warsaw. Lewandowski didn’t play, but should start Poland’s tournament-opening game against Mexico on November 22.

Modric sets up winner

Andrej Kramaric’s late goal saw Croatia beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Riyadh.

Croatia star Luka Modric played only the last 25 minutes, enough to set up Kramaric for the late winner, in the 82nd minute.

Croatia are in Group F alongside an impressive Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

