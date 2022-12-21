Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA 2022 AtoZof World Cup

FIFA 2022: A to Z of World Cup

Updated on: 21 December,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

mid-day provides an alphabetical overview of the recently concluded biggest showpiece event in football which enthralled millions across the globe

FIFA 2022: A to Z of World Cup

Lionel Messi


Argentina
The undisputed World Champions of the beautiful game.


Belgium 
The Golden Generation flattered to deceive, failing to emerge from the group stages itself, with just one win in three matches.



Croatia 
The Luka Modric-marshalled Croatians finished third, another much-deserving podium to go with their 2018 runner-up show.


Denmark 
Made pre-tournament headlines by launching jersey to protest alleged exploitation of migrant labour, but flopped on the field, registering just one point in three matches.

Emiliano Martinez
won the Golden Glove, but most importantly, his brilliant save against France’s Randal Kolo Muani in the dying moments of extra-time ensured the scores remained 3-3.  

Frappart Stephanie

Frappart Stephanie
Made history by becoming the first woman referee at a World Cup and excelled in Germany v Costa Rica clash.

Germany
Made a shock first-round exit after getting just one win in three matches, including a shock defeat to Japan.

Hayya
The hassle-free online card that ensured visa-free travel and completely free bus and metro travel for all World Cup fans in Qatar.

Infantino 
The FIFA boss held his own despite immense pressure  from western media on Qatar’s alleged migrant crisis and other issues.

Jude Bellingham
The England teenager, 19, impressed with his attacking midfield playing style and creative passing.

Kylian Mbappe
The magician of a forward, who won the Golden Boot for his eight goals, including a hat-trick in the thrilling final against Argentina.

Lionel Messi
Argentina’s mercurial captain and striker who led them to the World Cup title after 36 long years.

Morocco 
The tiny African nation, who stunned giants Belgium, Spain and Portugal to enter a historic World Cup semi-final.

Neymar

Neymar
The enigmatic Brazilian suffered an early ankle injury but returned with a wonder-goal in the quarter-final v Croatia’s to equal the legendary Pele’s record of 77 goals for the Selecao.

Olivier Giroud 
The veteran French striker, who finished with 53 international goals—eclipsing the legendary Thierry Henry’s 52 en route.

Penalties
The tournament witnessed some key 12-yarders where England captain Harry Kane and even Argentine skipper Lionel Messi registered hits and misses.

Qatar 
A brilliant host nation that ensured the best facilities and provided free intra-city travel for its visitors.

Ronaldo
The record-breaking Portugal skipper and superstar striker Cristiano was benched and left frustrated in his fifth World Cup.

Also Read: Why Palestine haunted FIFA World Cup

Spain 

Spain 
The tiki-taka loving 2010 champs, who ruled in the passes completed and ball possession departments in the group stage, stunned everyone when they failed to reach the second round after registering just one win.  

Tiki-taka
Its inventors Spain failed to use it successfully, but the Argentines were sublime in their passing, recording the highest—3841 completed passes.

Uruguay
The promising South Americans failed to progress to Round two when Korea stunned Portugal in the last few minutes of their final group game to go through.

VAR
The controversial Video Assistant Referee system that remains ambiguous due to its inconsistency.

Walid Regragui
The Croatian mastercoach took his nation to a historic semi-final show after a runners-up finish in 2018.

Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland’s tireless midfielder was instrumental in taking them to the second round, where they were overwhelmed by Portugal.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats the way to go! What a final!

Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou
Morocco’s super-keeper will surely be on many a big-spending European team’s shopping list hereon.

Ziyech Hakim 
The Moroccan forward resurrected his team’s fortunes with a fine show, after coming out of a suddenly-announced international retirement earlier this year.

