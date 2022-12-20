FIFA World Cup 2022: ‘I want to keep experiencing more matches as world champion’: Lionel Messi

Skipper Lionel Messi keen to continue playing for Argentina after winning the World Cup title

Lionel Messi (centre) celebrates Argentina’s World Cup win with teammates at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be almost 40—39 to be precise—when the next World Cup comes around in USA, Canada and Mexico, but his heroics at the current edition have raised hopes that he may play that one too. He’s already the most capped World Cupper with 26 games and also the oldest player at 35 years and 177 days to score seven goals at a single World Cup.

Though Messi hasn’t said anything about his World Cup ambitions, he did confirm that he wants to play on as a world champion. “I want to keep experiencing more matches as world champion. I was lucky to win every title in my career, but somehow this one was missing. I want to take this home [to Argentina] and enjoy it with everybody else,” Messi said soon after ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for a World Cup as his team breathtakingly beat reigning champs France 4-2 via a penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about the final, Messi said it was strange.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s Argentina now!

“It was a very strange match. Just like our other match against The Netherlands. Then, when we went ahead in extra-time it happened again,” said Messi, referring to their quarter-final win over the Dutch, who rallied from 0-2 down to make it 2-2 before eventually losing on penalties.

Refusing to take his eyes off the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy, Messi said, “I knew God would give this to me. I had this feeling. This was the trophy I wanted all my life. It was my childhood dream. It’s the best thing there is. Look how lovely it is. I can’t wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations will be there,” he added.

Coach Lionel Scaloni meanwhile, added fuel to the fiery tale that Messi will play another World Cup.

“Leo is more than entitled to decide if he wants to play on with Argentina or whatever he wants to do. It’s been a pleasure to coach him and for his teammates to be playing alongside him. Whatever he transmits to his teammates is something I’ve never seen before. He gives them so much. And now we need to save him a spot for the next World Cup. If he wants to play, he will be with us,” Scaloni said at the post-match press conference.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats the way to go! What a final!

Messi has played a whopping 172 matches for his country since his 2005 debut, scoring 98 goals. And going by his current form, a century of international goals could be just one match away.

172

Record number of goals scored at this World Cup. One more than the previous highest in 1988 and 2014

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal