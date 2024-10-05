Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA agrees to interim transfer laws for players

FIFA agrees to interim transfer laws for players

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Zurich
AP , PTI

FIFA’s council approved interim transfer market rules that give member federations the option of opening an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10

FIFA agrees to interim transfer laws for players

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
FIFA agrees to interim transfer laws for players
FIFA has agreed on interim transfer rules aiming to help players change teams and go to the Club World Cup in the United States next June-July.


The move on Thursday opens the door for players whose contracts expire on June 30 to sign early as free agents for one of the 32 teams who qualified for the relaunched FIFA club tournament. 


FIFA’s council approved interim transfer market rules that give member federations the option of opening an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10.


If agreements are reached between clubs, the FIFA transfer amendments would let players represent a new team for two weeks from mid-June, before their formal contract expires, in a tournament that is technically still part of the current season.

