FIFA’s council approved interim transfer market rules that give member federations the option of opening an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article FIFA agrees to interim transfer laws for players x 00:00

FIFA has agreed on interim transfer rules aiming to help players change teams and go to the Club World Cup in the United States next June-July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move on Thursday opens the door for players whose contracts expire on June 30 to sign early as free agents for one of the 32 teams who qualified for the relaunched FIFA club tournament.

FIFA’s council approved interim transfer market rules that give member federations the option of opening an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10.

If agreements are reached between clubs, the FIFA transfer amendments would let players represent a new team for two weeks from mid-June, before their formal contract expires, in a tournament that is technically still part of the current season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever