FIFA chief Gianni Infantino gutted over El Salvador stampede

FIFA’s chief offered his condolences on Sunday after a “tragic” stampede left 12 people dead at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives after the tragic incidents that have taken place in El Salvador,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country’s capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS on Saturday.

