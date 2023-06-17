Breaking News
FIFA to form anti-racism taskforce with Vinicius

Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage

Vinicius Junior. Pic/AFP

FIFA will create an anti-racism taskforce in which Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will have a “prominent role”, the world football governing body said Thursday.


Also Read: Vinicius Junior will help tackle racism in revived task force, says FIFA


Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage. “[FIFA president Gianni Infantino] said that FIFA would set up a task force which will work with FIFA to make specific recommendations, with Vinicius Junior taking a prominent role,” said FIFA.


