FIFA to form anti-racism taskforce with Vinicius

Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage

Vinicius Junior. Pic/AFP

FIFA will create an anti-racism taskforce in which Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will have a “prominent role”, the world football governing body said Thursday.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage. “[FIFA president Gianni Infantino] said that FIFA would set up a task force which will work with FIFA to make specific recommendations, with Vinicius Junior taking a prominent role,” said FIFA.

