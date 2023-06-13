FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to become world champs

Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range on Sunday, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after an entire match of dominance against Italy.

More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present. Uruguay barely needed to count on its steady defense, which conceded only three goals in the tournament, all against England in the group stage.

The South American team had clear chances to open the scoring much earlier, in a free kick taken by Rodríguez, two long distance shots by captain Fabricio Díaz, and a header by Anderson Duarte that forced goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches to make one of the best saves of the tournament. “This is crazy, crazy, crazy and we deserve it,” a tearful Rodríguez said after the match.

