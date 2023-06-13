Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA U 20 World Cup Uruguay beat Italy 1 0 to become world champs

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to become world champs

Updated on: 13 June,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Argentina
PTI |

Top

Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range on Sunday, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after an entire match of dominance against Italy.

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to become world champs

Representation pic

Listen to this article
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to become world champs
x
00:00

Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to win its first Under-20 World Cup title. The Celeste’s victory ends a streak of four consecutive wins of European teams in the tournament. Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range on Sunday, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after an entire match of dominance against Italy.


More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present. Uruguay barely needed to count on its steady defense, which conceded only three goals in the tournament, all against England in the group stage.


The South American team had clear chances to open the scoring much earlier, in a free kick taken by Rodríguez, two long distance shots by captain Fabricio Díaz, and a header by Anderson Duarte that forced goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches to make one of the best saves of the tournament. “This is crazy, crazy, crazy and we deserve it,” a tearful Rodríguez said after the match.


Also Read: FIFA made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup in Qatar, claims Swiss regulator

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uruguay italy diego maradona FIFA Gianni Infantino sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK